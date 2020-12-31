McConnell knows nay vote will hurt Republicans
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to bring the $2,000 stimulus bill up for a vote even though he has frequently said he would only bring up for vote bills that President Trump would sign.
President Trump wants the $2,000 stimulus check. The House has approved the $2,000 stimulus check.
What is the holdup with Mitch McConnell? Mitch does not want his fellow Republicans going back to their home states with their nay vote on the stimulus check bill. Also, he knows it will hurt the two Republicans in the Georgia run-off race for their Senate seats if they have a nay vote on this bill following party lines.
Leo Rowan
Ridgeley, W.Va.
