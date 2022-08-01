Media reflects unabashed bias in political coverage
When I compare the two articles discussing the outcome of the 2022 Maryland gubernatorial primary published in the Cumberland Times-News and written by members of The Associated Press it is clear the bias shown toward both candidates.
In “Dan Cox wins Maryland GOP governor primary” on July 20, 2022, the subtitle boldly reads “Far-right state legislator backed by Trump defeats moderate rival” then goes on to extol the exhausted talking points of Mr. Cox’s detractors with no mention of accolades.
The second article “Moore wins race for governor” subtitle states “Author to face Republican Cox in November.” The latter goes on to gush about Mr. Moore’s accomplishments and connections to Oprah Winfrey without mention of the many controversies surrounding Mr. Moore’s candidacy. When the narrative turns back to Mr. Cox, the verbiage used describes “an acolyte of Trump and supporter of right-wing causes.”
I am curious to know what defines a political person as “far right” or what exactly is meant by “right wing causes” as they are truly ambiguous phrases and sound disparaging. Perhaps the adjective phrase “principled conservative” would be more appropriate. Ultimately, it leaves the reader to wonder “are these opinion pieces?”
Do members of the media not think their readers are intelligent enough to decipher rhetorical writing? If the media wants to compete with free speech platforms without having to bombard their readers with advertisements and subscriptions they should focus on an objective point of view in their writing.
John M. Fetchero
Cresaptown
