Medicare users should have home care option
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, home health has become increasingly important for America’s Medicare beneficiaries. Upon being released from the hospital, many older Americans prefer to continue recovering in the comfort of their own homes.
To help meet the growing demand for home-based care options, U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) and Todd Young (R-Ind.) recently introduced the bipartisan Choose Home Care Act.
If passed, the bill would establish a new patient-centered home health option called Choose Home to help meet seniors’ comprehensive needs. Choose Home will allow eligible beneficiaries to receive skilled nursing and therapy services in the home with expanded personal care services, including continuous remote patient monitoring, meals and transportation.
It would also provide support, training, and education for family caregivers. Moreover, Choose Home has the potential to create significant savings for taxpayers and the Medicare program.
Home health is critical for older Americans and will continue to grow in importance as America’s population ages. I urge lawmakers in Congress to support the bipartisan Choose Home Care Act.
Janet Palmieri
Oakland
