Memorial Day great time to teach family genealogy
This coming weekend is the national Memorial Day holiday. The time when Americans should be visiting our nation’s sacred and historic cemeteries to honor and pray for our fallen heroes and family members. It is a great opportunity to take younger generations to the cemeteries and teach them your family’s genealogy. It is a time to maintain and decorate your ancestors’ grave sites.
During the past two weeks, members of the Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization have busy placing flowers, wreaths and American historic flags at our designed and protected grave sites. These are graves which are marked with monuments that we have erected or restored since 1983. They are located from Johnstown, Pennsylvania, to Micanopy, Florida, but most of these monuments are located in our area. I would like to thank the many volunteers who give their time and work for this corporal work of mercy.
Out of hundreds of our monuments, one stands out on this Memorial Day, which is of most importance to the CHCO. It is our first Civil War monument located in Sumner Cemetery on Yale Street in Cumberland. Sumner is Allegany County’s first black cemetery, founded in 1884. The CHCO became affiliated with the historic site in 1990 and, in 1991, we erected the first major Civil War monument in Maryland for six soldiers of the Union U.S.C.T.
Since that time, for the past 30 Memorial Days, this is where we choose to hold our annual Memorial Day service. In 1991, the late CHCO member Mayor Harry Stern raised the flag for the first time upon the flagpole which is part of this great monument. The monument was featured in Susan Soderburg’s book titled “Lest We Forget,” a book on Maryland Civil War monuments.
Edward W. Taylor Jr.,
president, Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization Inc.
For the People Act addresses voting issues
Senate Bill 1, called the For the People Act, addresses voting issues that concern all of us and that we should all support.
Clearly, being able to vote, being sure that our votes are counted, and having confidence that the voting process works accurately and securely are important to all eligible voters. This bill addresses all of these in the following ways: It expands voter registration, including automatic and same-day registration, and voting access (vote-by-mail and early voting).
It limits removing voters from voting rolls and, importantly, creates an independent commission to carry out congressional redistricting.
This bill takes the partisanship out of voting issues that have been raised. It also creates a National Commission to Protect U.S. Democratic Institutions, something we all should support so we feel confident in our voting processes. Besides protecting our vote, this legislation also addresses disclosure of campaign-related fundraising and spending and ethics for all three branches of government.
No matter what our political affiliation and beliefs are, it is mystifying to me how anyone would oppose this legislation. Please at least read the summary points of the bill, advocate for passage, and be assured that the passage of this legislation will help us all rest easier that our votes matter and our voices are heard accurately and clearly. SB1 needs to become law as soon as possible.
Yvonne Perret
Cumberland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.