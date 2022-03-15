Putin and memories of our national past self
Back in the olden days, when a less critical, more triumphant, version of American history was taught in schools, those few of us who paid attention heard about America’s “Manifest Destiny.” Basically, Manifest Destiny was a belief by many 19th century Americans that the United States was intended and entitled to occupy and control the whole, enormous and bountiful, middle swath of the continent from sea to shining sea.
And, by golly, our destiny manifested itself into reality. The Euro-Christian cultural ethos of the original 13 colonies, after they chucked out their British overlords, inexorably spread West. The continent was conquered, no other word for it, by hordes of European immigrants and greedy oligarchs, assisted every step of the way by overwhelming military and technological superiority. The nations of the indigenous populations were crushed and subsumed by our Manifest Destiny.
Vladimir Putin is a soulless fiend; but he is also a student of a strain of Russian history that believes that several of the former Soviet states that became self-ruling nations after the fall of the USSR are supposed to be controlled by their historical Russian masters. It is Russia’s Manifest Destiny for this to be so. It is the natural order of things.
Ukraine has a centuries old and complicated history with Russia. Even though Ukraine was long ruled from Moscow, the capital of the original Russia was Kyiv. Khrushchev and Brezhnev were sons of Ukraine. Much of the country speaks Russian at home and are culturally very Russian. That said, their incredibly brave resistance to the Russian invasion show that Ukrainians of all stripes want a destiny of a self-governing sovereign nation, not as a Russian puppet-state.
Putin is ruthless and determined. He is an authoritarian who rules by sheer will power, untroubled by uncertainty, and who commands a powerful military and the world’s largest nuclear arsenal. He intends to impose his views of the destinies of Russia and Ukraine. Unfortunately, history and the geo-political realities of the world today would suggest that Putin’s views on those destinies will manifest.
Jon Ketzner
Cumberland
