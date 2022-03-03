In 1967, Mrs. Lucille Armstrong asked me for a favor. I was planning to attend the annual National Social Studies Council meeting scheduled in Seattle, Washington, during the Thanksgiving holidays. As the curriculum supervisor for Kanawha County Schools in Charleston, West Virginia, Mrs. Armstrong wanted to attend the convention, but other matters were pressing and she could not go.
Why do I remember this favor of over 50 years ago? From her perspective, the social studies textbooks available were ignoring African American history. Her request was straight forward and doable. She asked that I sample the American history textbooks on display to determine if a more comprehensive take on African Americans’ history was available.
I discovered that the social studies textbooks had not added nor expanded Black history. This era of social studies publications held that world history was Western European history and that the African continent was just too dark to matter. Therefore, Africa and its peoples were slighted and unexamined.
It was not an overly tasking effort to visit the textbook publishers’ venues. I discovered nothing unusual except one singular case. An African American was provided a column of data along with his picture on one page of the textbook. Frederick Douglass was described first as “a slave” and second as “an articulate Negro speaker.” What followed was a description of his amazing literary skills when he described his life’s experiences. That wrapped up Douglass’ legacy. The sparks that have caused me to reflect on Mrs. Armstrong’s 1967 plea are the current rumblings related to the New York Times “Project 1619,” the chatter associated with “critical race theory” and the trend to ban educational materials and books of all sorts in the public schools.
In 1967, I was unaware of the context of Mrs. Armstrong’s need to find new and additional Black history content. Last week, with a little searching online, I was fortunate to find a federal publication titled “Profiles in Quality Education: 150 Outstanding Title I, ESEA Projects, 1968.” Among those listings was Mrs. Armstrong’s modestly funded Negro History plan. She asked for $1,000 to pilot two schools, hire two teachers. Her plan was to enroll 60 students in an effort to accomplish the following:
• To strengthen the Negro’s confidence and assure him that he that he has historical roots;
• To help others to understand the culture and contributions of the Negro and
• To supplement textbooks that have almost no material on the Negro.
A few years later, Mrs. Armstrong and the Kanawha County school system were entangled in a full-scale conspiracy-filled controversy over content in their adopted language arts textbooks. The textbook committee had attempted to comply with the West Virginia State Department of Education’s mandate to “portray the contributions of minorities to American culture.”
Protests erupted — along with later gunfire — with the refrains that the new texts “promoted antagonistic behavior, contained obscene material, put down Jesus Christ, and upheld communism.” Mrs. Alice Moore, a Kanawha County Board of Education member, lent her voice to the protesters stating that the books would expose white children to Black vernacular and teach them “to speak in ghetto dialect.” The foray included an array of characters. Religionists were concerned about obscenity. Appalachian “hillbillies” who just wanted to be recognized as a unique cultural group joined die-hard racists who bonded with a sprinkling of Ku Klux Klan members.
Did you know that between 45 and 47 states use textbooks based on Texas’ curricula? Want more Black history? Don’t ask Texas for any favors.
W. Jack Newhouse
Frostburg
