Are military discounts for active duty only?
The following comments are offered to any business that offers a discount to military personnel.
The following describes a very recent experience in attempting to book a motel/hotel reservation in the Cumberland area and in more detail to the Deep Creek Lake motels and vacation resorts.
In attempting to make reservations in that area this past weekend, I inquired of several local motel/resorts if a military rate would be available.
I was assured yes, it was, but with very restricted requirements.
I was informed by the reservation agent in the resorts this rate was only available to active duty (my understanding meaning never been shot, blown up or damaged or disabled, based on our conversation) military personnel. I further inquired, if I am a legally qualified disabled American veteran why would I not qualify for the discount?
I guess because my walker, wheelchair, breathing device prevented me from being on active duty?
The very nice lady receiving my call informed me that I could not qualify because I was not actually on active duty. Really? In other words, she was informing me that I could qualify for the discount until I lost an arm, leg, got my butt blown off or suffered some other legally humanistic disability but not afterwards?
I strongly suggest companies with these policies take a trip up to the Martinsburg (West Virginia) Veterans Hospital or the Naval and Army hospital in Maryland and visit with the multitude of disabled veterans who gave their all protecting these businesses but do not qualify for their small but appreciated 10% military discounts.
Some folks need to get their priorities straightened out or gain a better understanding of what their companies’ intended desires for active duty policies are, or at least, I hope so!
John P. Gibbs Jr.
Leesburg, Virginia
Trump White House is a corporation
So much commentary in the newspaper talks about the devious plots of President Trump. Donald Trump is a corporate man. He’s the benefactor of a vast corporate empire spanning multiple industries. Corporations are dirty, from their tip top, right down to the local level.
I learned this firsthand when as a top performing employee of a large corporation’s LaVale store, I was abruptly fired for reasons which remain unclear. Oddly enough, this was after I spent months demanding better safety measures to protect employees from exposure to COVID-19 and speaking up against local management that made life miserable for staff during the onset of the pandemic.
Corporations ask their employees to live a narrative. Usually, that narrative is out of touch with reality and often obscures the truth. Sometimes corporate narratives are outright lies and blatant falsehoods manufactured solely for shareholder gain. From the top down, corporations spin these narratives which are then enforced by local management so vested in their corporate position they’re willing to mortgage their dignity to keep it.
The Trump White House is a corporation, and those that serve the president are much like the regional and local managers of any large corporation. Donald Trump has turned the White House into a sales floor, selling both his brand and his MAGA swag.
Many Americans work for corporations and I estimate this is why they’re so comfortable with the Trump approach to governance. Like I said, most have already mortgaged their dignity.
Jeremy Gosnell
Oakland
