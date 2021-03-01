More vaccines should go to Allegany County
Where’s the beef, coronavirus vaccine? Why is Allegany County always the last to get benefits or the vaccine in the state? It seems that everybody else is getting the shots except seniors 65 and up and those with preconditions! Two years ago I was hospitalized for congestive heart failure and AFib, leaving me to take heart medication twice daily and walking with a cane!
Enough of the arguing, Gov. Hogan, Where’s the beef? We in Allegany County are important, too!
Paul David Powers
Cumberland
