Over the past two years, we’ve had the pleasure of witnessing the building of something exceptional in Frostburg: The Mountain Ridge High School’s indoor and outdoor color guard programs.
The MRHS Color Guard is directed and designed by Joshua Crowe with help from assistant directors, Lily Johnson and Whitney Cowgill. These creative, talented and compassionate twenty-somethings have grown the guard into an award-winning program in only two short years. In the midst of a global pandemic. And, in addition to their careers or academic endeavors.
The guard program offers high school students a supportive environment where they have the opportunity to challenge themselves, both individually and as a team. With training and direction, guard members act, dance, perform gymnastics and skillfully spin an assortment of flags, sabres and rifles. In the summer and fall, the guard performs as part of the award-winning Mountain Ridge High School marching band.
This winter and spring, the MRHS indoor color guard won awards for its “Whispers from the Shadows” show at regional competitions in Maryland and Pennsylvania. Last week, the indoor guard traveled to the Tournament of Bands TIA (Tournament Indoor Association) Atlantic Coast Championships in Wildwood, New Jersey. Although it was their first trip to the championships, the guard took fifth place in their division during the final round of competition.
The trip would not have been possible without the aforementioned guard leadership, MRHS Band Director Derek Shank, parents of guard members, parents of the guard director, props guru extraordinaire/MRHS student Wyatt Miller and the MRHS Band Parents Association.
We’d like to also thank the leadership of the well-established Allegany Performance Company (APC) color guards — Matt Stoops, Whitney Cowgill and Timmy Growden — for graciously allowing the guard to use their transportation while in Wildwood and their overwhelming support during competitions.
The entire MRHS Color Guard family is indebted to the Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Wildwood’s manager and employees, especially Valarie — an outstanding hotel clerk. Despite having a fully booked hotel under renovation, Valarie worked wonders to secure clean and comfortable rooms and immediate check-in for the 18-member guard, a props person, guard leadership and us (the chaperones) when the guard’s recommended hotel was found to be uninhabitable and without heat.
As parents, we’re grateful to the guard members themselves for having the chance to watch them learn, grow, mature and evolve. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for the halftime shows this fall. We hope the community will join us in the stands at Mountain Ridge and at regional band and color guard competitions to watch them achieve new heights.
Tonya McKenzie
Kristin Kehrwald
April Morgan
Alexa Pattison
2023 Wildwood chaperones
