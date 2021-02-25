Nation needs Biden’s American Rescue Plan
Nearly a year into the coronavirus pandemic shutting down the United States, it’s time for our leaders in Washington to put aside partisan bickering and do something to help. President Biden’s American Rescue Plan to stop coronavirus and deal with the pandemic’s impact on our nation does just that. And the American people agree.
Real American unity is more than about politicians agreeing on a piece of legislation — it’s about getting vaccines in arms, safely reopening schools for in-person instruction, giving every American a chance to survive the crises facing our nation, and preserve critical jobs and services in our states, cities and towns.
And President Biden’s American Rescue Plan meets this moment. According to major polls, there is more bipartisan support for the American Rescue Plan than virtually anything in the last few years.
Even West Virginia’s Republican Gov. Jim Justice said, “We need to go big, and if we waste some money now, well, we waste some money. But absolutely, we’ve got too many people hurting and the economy is going to sputter and we’ve got to get ourselves out of this mess.”
We need unity to get out of the coronavirus crisis. We need the American Rescue Plan.
Aaron Hendrickson
Cumberland
Divided nation trying to build a new ‘nest’
The avid birdwatchers of the media jungles are now witnessing a feather-flying spectacle as a divided America seeks to build a new nest.
Mankind’s sinful nature is in full display. Angry birds seeking to peck your eyes out and screaming for unity all at the same time. Love is in the air!
Angry flocks of many kinds tearing up the nest. Seeking to rebuild with the fringes of madness.
The golden threads of God’s word that strengthened our nest by uniting us under God are being replaced with thorns of rebellion, injustice and godlessness.
These birds of prey now scan the media forests, seeking to cancel/devour any dove that dares to make a tweet against them.
The Prophet Jeremiah faced similar oppression: “all my enemies speak out against me — they chase me hard like a bird!” (Lamentations 3)
Lord, power us up to stand fast, may we all be valiant for your truth (not silent), and fearless, for no enemy shall ever prevail against us.
The cozy nest we once enjoyed empties now of peace and joy. Truth and honor howl and blow, for lack of justice here below. Mounting storms of judgment flare, and more the troubles everywhere. A forest full of birds gone nuts, rebel against the God we trust!
Lord, lift our eyes, above these skies; above the evil and the lies; to seek your face; to kiss your son; and sound your truth to everyone. To shine like stars, of love and grace, even in this darkened place; And be not troubled, nor distressed; for in your hand we make our nest!
John Imhoff
Meyersdale, Pa.
