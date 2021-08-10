Moratorium on evictions hard on property owners
Can it get any crazier? The current boondoggle in Washington, D.C., has made the decision to extend the moratorium on renters not having to pay rent.
Now I try to always look at both sides of the equation:
Renters = pay nothing to live in someone else’s home/apartment.
Landlords = receive no rental income, still pay taxes on the property, must maintain livable conditions for renter, make any necessary repairs to property, pay utilities, pay mortgage, pay insurance.
To a logical person, this would seem unfair, which shows what idiots we have running “our government.” This moratorium was meant to be for a couple of months. You can’t drive five miles in any direction without seeing a “help wanted” sign.
Now there are rumors of monies available to be sent to landlords for non-payment by the renter. But if there is, it is not being received by the landlords. And we all know how efficient and speedy the government operates. By the time and if monies are allocated to the landlords, many will have had to go into foreclosure or sell properties to those who can sustain non-payment by renters.
My thoughts is this the plan? Never let a crisis go to waste!
And if people think the renters are going to make back payments to the landlords? I have a bridge to sell to them, it is the Washington Street Bridge, in good working order!
Gerald Davis
LaVale
