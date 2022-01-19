‘No’ is no solution, solutions are solutions
Each day, we hear and read about Democrats’ failures to pass proposed legislation. The focus is always on the Democrats with their lack of a true majority to get things done.
What we don’t hear is any proposal from Republicans to solve the serious problems facing our country, that is, to govern or, at least, to help govern.
If Republicans are so focused on becoming the majority party in Congress and to govern, why not give it a try now by either joining colleagues in drafting proposals or not simply being the party of “no.”
No to extending the child tax credit to working families. No to any federal voting reform — whatever happened to the agreement to pass the Voting Rights Act of 1965 — wasn’t that, too, federal reform?
We need help for working families; we need to recognize that the two-plus-year pandemic has created or enhanced the needs of our people. We need to recognize that families need affordable child care, affordable and safe housing, comprehensive education, food security, reliable internet access, health care that meets all health needs, and a way to keep our environment safe and secure, to name a few.
Don’t like the Democrats’ proposals? Then propose something else, debate in good faith, and legislate. Simply saying no isn’t governing and solves nothing.
Yvonne Perret
Cumberland
