For nearly three decades, I have volunteered at Rocky Gap State Park, helping to found the volunteer group. I’ve worked to raise money for the American Red Cross at the Mountain Reflections Christmas light show. I have served as a volunteer ranger directing traffic for the Hooley Plunge. On Independence Day, I have helped thousands of campers and visitors navigate the park. As a volunteer team, we have held public events, free movies in the park, built picnic tables, raised money to build playgrounds, assisted with lost persons and medical emergencies and assisted in caring for live animals.
Since reading the front page news that local officials are committed to an effort that would significantly alter the park and park services through privatization of much the park, I’ve been literally sick. Those same officials visit the park just once in awhile to shake hands, get their photos taken or make an appearance at a local fundraising event, ironically, the same kinds of events that would not be possible if their plan to privatize were to take place.
I’ve witnessed thousands of families making memories at Rocky Gap, planting trees, learning to fish, swimming, camping, and learning about the environment.
This year, Rocky Gap saw approximately 600,000 visitors into the day use area. It was full most of the summer and could not have handled any more demand from private businesses that are proposed for the site. The state has spent millions of dollars in the last few years, rebuilding the day use area.
I’m not willing to give up on a park that I love and to which I have dedicated the last 30 years. If you’re part of the task force or you have a vote on this matter, please vote against privatizing land at Rocky Gap.
Vickie Shaffer
Cumberland
