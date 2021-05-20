Ahhh! What a great time to be a wisecracking cynic, not that being one for years hasn’t been enjoyable. The hatred and divisiveness saturating the countryside and lingering in the air like the stench of a port-a-potty in mid-July, fueled by and bought into by internet imbeciles, pandering politicians, media morons and stupid people brings a smile to the face of this crotchety ol’ curmudgeon and warms the cockles of my heart.
With the new regime antagonizing an already rancorous political scene, I’d like to take some potshots at everyone’s favorite whipping boy, the politician.
Oh wait, if it’s now Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head so tiny spuds can grow up as unencumbered gender inclusive lil’ tater tots, I guess I should say whipping boys, girls and anyone in between. Should I apologize now to the insufferable politically correct pontificators who magically appear like stinkbugs whenever something offends them before I print another word? Nah. I’m amazed the cancel culture crud haven’t played their stupidity card and say we sandblast that honky Thomas Jefferson off Mount Rushmore and replace him with the struttin’ George Jefferson. As Daffy Duck would say “ You’re dethspickable.”
Does el presidente Biden, aka Uncle Joe, with that cheesy smile, squinty eyes and daft demeanor remind anyone of that eccentric uncle, who, after several drinks experiences flatulence and tells off-color jokes? C’mon man, everyone’s got one. My apologies to other Uncle Joes, from Uncle Joe Carson to Uncle Joe Stalin, I’m sure they’d loathe being included in the same category as the supposedly devout yet sacrilegious Catholic, Uncle Joe Biden.
So you wanna give D.C. statehood, huh, Joe? You realize those moronic Washingtonian natives with the I.Q. of a grapefruit re-elected that philandering crackhead Marion Berry and erected a statue of him, right? C’mon man, if anything strip away their citizenship.
So you wanna expand and pack the Supreme Court so it leans so far left the Earth wobbles on its axis? C’mon man, wasn’t it bad enough when y’all wheeled Ginsburg in on her deathbed just to vote? You liberals never give up.
What’s next, giving voter ID cards to illegals streaming across the border like ants to a Fourth of July picnic? C’mon man. Speaking of the border, how’s Harris doing down there?
To my fellow Republicans who say the recent election was “stolen,” quit bellyaching, you sound like those damn whiny Democrats. The pandemic and Trump’s asinine statements are what lost it. Politics are dirty so play dirtier, steal some pages outta Nixon’s playbook, just don’t get caught. Hire professionals.
At its basic form, our type of government is second to none, but changes are needed. Priority one is ridding Congress of bigots like Pelosi, Waters and other sleazeballs who slither around Foggy Bottom like some sort of primordial ooze, yet remain ensconced in their cushy lairs because stupid people keep re-electing them. What an enigma.
My next hard-hitting expose will deal with needed changes and how to accomplish them. If changes don’t occur, I’m all for digging up Castro to lead another revolution. It’ll make Jan. 6 look like Ricky Nelson’s garden party while the Proud Boys and antifa antics will resemble a girl scout jamboree. VIVA la REVOLUCIONE!
Seriously though, we should pray for Biden’s continued health through 2024. Heaven help us if he croaks before then, ‘cause look who’s on deck.
P.S. Bet the over on the national debt cracking $50 trillion by 2024, it’s a lock.
Jack Drury
LaVale
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.