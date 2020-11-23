The learning environment for all has changed this year. As the four-year institution in Western Maryland, Frostburg State University is charged with providing a valuable educational experience. While teaching during a pandemic may not be exactly what faculty had in mind in designing our curricula, this has honestly been a learning experience for everyone.
When we decided in early June to offer the fall 2020 term with more technology and less in-person interactions, FSU was aware there would be challenges. Our efforts to mitigate risks provided for an altered, but substantial, educational experience, recognizing that what happens often hinges on individual behaviors. We were committed to providing a campus experience for those who sought it.
As the fall 2020 semester comes to an end, the efforts of almost all on campus have been very encouraging. And the feedback and responses from many have been appreciative of FSU’s efforts to provide an in-person educational opportunity, especially when so many of their peers at other schools did not have the same option.
The staff, faculty and administrators charged with developing the return to campus prepared and implemented actions that changed as conditions warranted. These actions were based on best practices, guidance from government entities, health officials, facts and evidence.
During the second week in November, I made the decision to move FSU to online instruction for the rest of the semester, after the governor’s office revised its guidance and I had consulted with the campus pandemic recovery team and the University System of Maryland. Because we started two weeks earlier in August, students only had a week of totally online instruction remaining, plus exams, as we had always planned to wrap up the semester prior to Thanksgiving.
This has been a complex effort. While we have had a few critics, I can assure everyone — and the data and information bear us out — that we have striven to be as clear, open and feedback-sensitive in our decision-making, using the best guidance available to us. Our website continues to provide frequent updates. I have held open virtual meetings biweekly all semester with students and employees, answering questions and receiving comments and feedback.
During this pandemic, finances have been a serious concern for our institution. This year’s budget shortfall is estimated to be more than $10 million. We experienced a reduction in state funding, additional COVID-19 expenses and a loss of auxiliary revenue (e.g., summer camps) from the summer. We also enrolled fewer first-year students than anticipated, although our decline was less than the national average. And this shortfall follows fiscal year 2020, when we had to use our reserve fund to address refunds of housing and meal plan monies to students after transitioning online. During the Governor’s “Stay at Home” order, all employees, including those unable to telework, remained on the payroll.
Many measures have been taken — reducing our operating budget, leaving some employee positions unfilled, and, as we have done in prior budget crises, a temporary reduction in salary for the institution’s non-union employees. We reached an agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police, but we were unable to reach agreement with our other bargaining unit, AFSCME. While we developed proposals to reduce the impact on those employees, those proposals were not acceptable to AFSCME. We continue to be open to finding a fair and equitable resolution, including rescinding layoff notices, and have been in communication with them.
There are many opinions out there on our efforts. However, social media opinions and rumors are not facts and, in several instances, incorrect. We continue to provide updated information to the university and regional communities at www.frostburg.edu/fall2020. I also encourage you to share feedback or concerns about anything Frostburg State-related.
Thank you for your continuing support FSU and the region’s higher education efforts.
Ronald Nowaczyk, president
Frostburg State University
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.