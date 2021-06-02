Liberal paper shuffling will not disarm criminals
Craig Etchison suggests in his May 31 reader commentary that passing additional “sane gun laws” is the optimal way to prevent American gun violence.
Of course, only “sane people” pay attention to “sane gun laws.” Certainly, violent Americans aren’t abiding by the gun laws we already have.
Etchison’s classically weak liberal solution is to solve a serious real-world problem by passing more laws (the easy part) and then sending other people to enforce them (the real work).
Why wait? Craig, I suggest that you go to South Chicago’s gang-infested neighborhoods right now to organize mandatory community meetings to convince murdering gang-bangers to voluntarily hand over their weapons to you.
Better yet, while you are there, why don’t you just personally confiscate the illegally possessed pieces? The thugs don’t legally own them anyway.
Oh, by the way, if you get into a scrape while you are community-organizing the hood, and someone pulls a weapon on you, just call 911. If the busy police haven’t been defunded they might eventually get around to answering your call.
Maybe by then Chicago’s liberal mayor will have passed laws organizing a tough corps of unarmed social workers who can more quickly respond to you, disarm the perpetrators and restore order.
However, do not call on any of us law-abiding gun owners to assist you. We wouldn’t want to appear to be any kind of a militia. We’d probably just get in your way.
After you have cleaned up Chicago, please move on to other hot beds of gun violence. Then, maybe next year, write another commentary to let us know how well it all went.
So, Craig, don’t wait. Take charge. You can solve this problem right now. Passing more gun laws is just liberal paper shuffling. America needs men of action like you.
Daniel Clements
East Palestine, Ohio
Ignoring moral compass creating a perfect storm
Our nation is on a perilous course, as we ignore God’s moral compass, we are headed headlong into what appears to be a perfect storm.
The mounting waves of our hatreds and godlessness have us rocking and reeling in a roaring sea full of political corruption, immorality, crime and anxiety with our stomachs churning.
Daily the casualties mount. Left in the wake of this evil course is a debris field filled with the wrecked families, addictions, suicides, confusion, etc.
Seems the end time prophecies described in 2nd Timothy, Chapter 3, are unfolding before our eyes, and getting worse.
But all is not lost. A Christ-sent fleet of skillful fishermen are navigating into this troubled sea calling out to the souls of the lost and the perishing.
The light of God beams before them and his spirit moves them. They are often mocked by the enemy boats. (But they are not ashamed.)
Other powerful vessels also attack them, some with big guns, seeking to rid the sea of this Christian menace. (But they are not deterred, and they do not retreat.)
Their boats aren’t always bright. Many are just poor little dinghies bouncing around in this sea of life, being tossed about by the forces of nature and man.
But by God’s loving grace they have found the way (John 14:6) to navigate through this storm. They are on their way home. Praise the Lord!
And so will anyone else who calls out to Jesus to save them before they go under. (John 3:16).
Check out my accompanying poem, “The Sea of Life,” online at www.lightteam.org.
John Imhoff
Meyersdale, Pa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.