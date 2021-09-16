Proposed parking app a total mess
On Wednesday, we were in Hagerstown. Unfamiliar with the area, we asked a policeman where we could park and he showed us a very close by place.
They didn’t have parking meters, only a sign at each parking space with “ParkMobile” and an eight digit area code on it, telling us we should use their app.
The friendly policeman tried to help us, installing this app on our cellphone, but it didn’t work, saying, “too complicated,” and we better use the parking garage at the next street.
Coming home, I read, “Frostburg considering parking rate increase, app.”
Just that horrible ParkMobile app we saw in Hagerstown!
To get informed, I Googled it.
At Google, “People also ask, Why is ParkMobile app not working?” shows up.
That says everything.
I hope this is avoidable. They don’t take PayPal, so you have to give your credit card data to this app before you can use it.
I wouldn’t do that.
And what about tourists? I guess they will stay away from Frostburg streets after having trouble with this app.
Dirk Bruehl
Cumberland
