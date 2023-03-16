Partnerships key to Baltimore Street project
On the eve of the Baltimore Street Redevelopment ribbon- cutting, I find myself reflecting on the tremendous partnerships that make such transformative, large scale community projects even a possibility.
Our local leadership in the mayor and City Council do whatever it takes to make Cumberland the ideal place to live, work and play. Thank you to our partners, the DDC, for their commitment to our downtown businesses and the city as a whole.
Our partners in the Allegany County commissioners always come to the table ready to roll up their sleeves and lend a hand to ensure projects remain on schedule.
The state of Maryland has consistently supported the endeavors, both financially and with best in class engineering suggestions learned from other projects such as the beautiful tree pods that will allow greenery while also protecting the underground infrastructure.
Our Allegany County delegation has worked tirelessly both on the ground here in Cumberland and downstate in Annapolis to advocate for these projects with state agencies, provide critical insight, and make powerful introductions. I would be remiss if I did not thank Delegate Buckel and Senator McKay especially. Delegate Buckel’s very first days in office eight years ago were spent on the second floor of the State House pushing for economic development funding for Cumberland. Senator McKay’s political experience coupled with his downtown business ownership lend incredible insight to us all, helping frame budget asks and working behind the scenes to advocate for Western Maryland always.
And to the CEDC Board — thank you for all you do and all you will do. We’ve only just begun!
Matt Miller
Executive director
Cumberland Economic
Development Corporation
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.