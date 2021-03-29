I anticipated that some readers of the Times-News would disagree with my reader commentary regarding how we might attempt to deal with the problem of suicide. I looked forward to reading some thoughtful responses in the firm belief that healthy debate helps us arrive at solutions.
Unfortunately, Mr. Launi’s response in the March 25 edition of the Times-News disappoints. He doesn’t want to talk about suicide. He wants to talk about guns. So, instead of expressing his views on the points I tried to make, he takes things that I didn’t say and then sets out to refute them.
He claims that I attacked all gun owners. Of course, I didn’t. I’m a gun owner myself, as are many of my closest friends and neighbors.
His second paragraph is all but incomprehensible but seems to suggest that I really don’t care about suicide, I’m really after guns.
This is so bizarre that I hardly know where to begin. I proposed that people who wish to own or carry handguns be required to undergo periodic psychological evaluation. The reasons for this are really quite simple. If we are serious about suicide prevention, we should begin by going after the method most frequently employed by the victims rather than one of the least frequently employed. (Bridge jumping).
Handguns are far and away the most frequently employed method of committing suicide. (I don’t believe that psychological evaluations will eliminate all, or even most, suicides or homicides. I do believe they can make a significant dent.
Next, he segues into the Nazi argument. He makes the most ludicrous argument I’ve heard to date, that if the Jews had had more guns, more Germans would have come to their defense. We know what happened to Germans who came to the aid of Jews.
Then, he launches into the AR-15 debate, a topic I never brought up at all. They’re rarely used in suicide.
He then suggests that I have demonized the NRA. I don’t think I did that, but I’ll take the rap. The NRA is entirely at the beck and call of the gun industry and does everything in its power to increase gun sales. It answers to them and not ordinary gun owners.
Mr. Launi also suggests that background checks are ineffective because we “don’t know where all the guns are” so we will have to have registration and, eventually, confiscation. Ridiculous, background checks concern only the purchase of additional guns, not the ones already owned. Under federal law and the laws of many southern and western states, individuals can go to gun shows and sell any gun to anybody without so much as looking at a driver’s license, much less conducting a background check. This is the “gun show loophole.”
Mr. Launi ends by suggesting that I use my “intellect” (as he has, I gather) by trying to figure out the reasons for criminal behavior and violence and come up with solutions rather than going after the means to commit violence. As I mentioned in my letter, the Republicans have seen to it that we cannot use public health dollars to study that very thing.
My proposal is modest. It does not prevent law-abiding, psychologically fit owners from buying handguns. I believe that it might just keep handguns out of the hands of some people who would use them to harm themselves and has the added benefit of stopping a few people bent on killing others. A small price to pay, I think.
Mr. Launi disagrees. Fair enough. But he presents no counter proposal. I guess he thinks 23,000 suicides per year are just another part of the price of freedom and a psychological exam is too great an inconvenience to bear.
So “comrade” Norm, (don’t you love adolescent humor). Not even a good try really.
Mark Moessinger
Cumberland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.