Plan to switch states is a ‘self-inflicted embarrassment’
Editor’s note: John Bambacus is a former state senator representing Allegany and Garrett counties.
Perhaps the local delegation to the Maryland General Assembly can explain and clarify to the community how this political stunt (of proposed secession to West Virginia) is going to enhance the economic, educational and cultural development of our beautiful region.
The meeting with the House speaker in West Virginia, arranged by Delegate McKay, was held in secret without any local officials knowledge or any public discussion. Why? What’s the point? It will not happen.
While there is no doubt that the values, attitudes and beliefs of our region are significantly different from the Baltimore and Washington area, and there certainly is some alienation, the point is that the state of Maryland has been very good to “almost Maryland.” And, the local delegation, led by Sen. (George) Edwards and Del. (Wendell) Beitzel, was instrumental in leading the way.
As a former legislator and mayor, l certainly don’t know what their motivation is, but they still have to face the governor and their legislative colleagues in the upcoming session of the General Assembly of Maryland. This short-sighted political stunt will not give us additional leverage or improve relationships with the rest of the state. It will, in fact, have the opposite effect, and serve to deepen the divide — and make it more difficult for those of us working to improve the area.
Del. (Mike) McKay is a candidate for the state Senate in Maryland. If he wants to secede from Maryland, then perhaps he should just move across the bridge from his home (about a mile away) in Cumberland and run for office in West Virginia? Will Del. (Jason) Buckel give up his statewide minority leader post in the Maryland House of Delegates?
It just doesn’t make any sense to me, and is a self-inflicted embarrassment to many living here who continue to tirelessly promote and work to improve the region.
John N. Bambacus
Frostburg
