I’m writing this letter because I recently learned that one of the most unique places in the state of Maryland is under an egregious assault. I’m referring to the wild and scenic Youghiogheny River in Western Maryland. Under the Wild & Scenic Rivers Act, it is the ONLY designated wild river in Maryland.
The only acknowledged trail that exists is a water trail where a limited number of people can whitewater raft and kayak through a thrilling ride of up to class 5 rapids. There are remnants of the old narrow-gauge railway built in the late 1800s to extract timber from the river valley. The most obvious remnant of the old railway exists from the town of Friendsville for a few miles south to what used to be a logging town known as Kendall. Hiking after this point gets one into the true heart of the wild river.
The trail becomes less obvious, and before you know it, you’re in the “middle of nowhere.” The surrounding landscape is truly rugged. To enjoy the solitude and serenity this special place provides you have to work to get there. The effort to get there allows one to have a unique wilderness experience, a rarity in this part of the world. It is also a place that provides critical habitat for several species of plants and animals found nowhere else in Maryland.
The assault I referred to is a proposal to construct a major paved bike trail through the heart of this wilderness. Cutting down trees, clearing the land, and constructing bridges. This is totally counter to the wild designation and would effectively make it another ordinary place with a bike trail.
Those behind this assault have no respect for this unique place. The most outrageous aspect of this lunatic proposal is that it is coming from the Department of Natural Resources itself, the exact agency that is charged with upholding the Wild & Scenic River Act, and is responsible for this river’s protection!
Of course, there is an outside organization “in cahoots” with certain individuals in the DNR trying to push their political agenda. In this case, it’s the Garrett Trails Association. So, there is this effort underway, by what amounts to being only a few individuals, proposing to ruin the characteristics that led to this river becoming Maryland’s only wild river in the first place.
We cannot let this happen. For those of you out there that understand what a wild river should be, I plead with you, make inquiries to the governor’s office and the Secretary of Natural Resources and ask them to explain why they want to ruin Maryland’s only wild river.
There is one more important aspect of this controversial proposal. The Youghiogheny River valley is the only place in the state of Maryland that supports populations of a very unique salamander.
This amphibian is listed as an endangered species in Maryland, and is protected through the state’s Endangered Species Act. Furthermore, there are two state-listed plants that grow along the river that occur nowhere else in Maryland.
It is the Department of Natural Resources’ responsibility to enforce the state’s endangered species law. The increased human use of the Youghiogheny River corridor that would result from this trail proposal could very well impact the special habitat this salamander needs to survive, and the trail construction could easily wipe out the rare plants.
These actions could result in the “take” of an endangered species. I hope the Department of Natural Resources does its job of protecting our natural resources instead of exploiting them.
Ed Thompson,
Retired field biologist,
Maryland Department of Natural Resources
Meyersdale, Pa.
