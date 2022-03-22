Please help this child get back in school
I am voicing my opinion on part-time student education. I believe it should be allowed. A student can go to school three days and do virtual two days a week. Why deny a child of an education?
I know a young lady that had a kidney transplant at the age of 12. That was a lot for a child to endure.
She has no behavioral problems in school but would like a part-time schedule.
I believe the Board of Education needs to make exceptions with students that have compromised health issues.
The student just wants to be in school. I hope the school board would put her education ahead of rules.
Judy Cohn
Cumberland
