Get vaxxed, our parents’ generation would want it
When my twin, Jeannie, and I were 5 or 6 years old and our younger brother, Forrest, was not yet 2, our mother took us to be vaccinated for polio.
While I vividly remember the pink sugar cubes, it was my mother’s repeated insistence that we should swallow our entire sugar cube that caught my attention.
She was very motherly, but unusually intense. She closely watched Jeannie and I as we swallowed our sugar cubs.
The three of us watched Forrest, who was at the age to automatically spit out anything new. But, he took his with only a slightly confused expression.
Afterwards, my mother relaxed and looked happy. Our being vaccinated for polio meant the world to her. When she was three years old polio took the full use of her left arm and leg from her.
In later years, she told me how important getting vaccinated is. As an adult, Jeannie later worked for the state in immunizations. She taught me more about the science behind the vaccines.
However, it was her love for us that prompted her to urge us all to get our yearly flu shots. She was so insistent that we all eventually developed a competition over who could get vaccinated first. Our parents usually won!
Because she died some years ago, I never had the chance to talk with her about the vaccines in use for COVID-19. But, I have no doubt she would have been interested in the science behind them.
I also believe that she would have urged me to get mine as soon as possible, as did my mom. While my family has always cared about the science behind the vaccines, our getting vaccinated has always been about our love for each other.
Judith Altermus
Cumberland
