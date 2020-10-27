Poll workers, facing long hours indoors, should be protected
We know that voting in-person carries risks of spreading COVID-19, resulting in record-breaking mail-in and drop box ballot submissions. However, voting in-person may still be crowded, and we most need to be concerned about poll workers. They staff voting centers for 15+ hours, experiencing far longer potential exposure than those coming to vote.
Recognizing hazards to poll workers and the general public, the CDC published guidelines for election polling locations on June 22. These guidelines include: “Ensure that ventilation systems operate properly and increase circulation of outdoor air as much as possible, for example by opening windows and doors.”
On Oct. 5, the CDC acknowledged that COVID-19 can also be spread through airborne transmission (aerosolized), particularly in enclosed spaces with inadequate ventilation. Plexiglass shields that voting centers install to prevent contagion through droplets do not prevent aerosolized contagion. Cigarette smoke is an easy way to think about aerosolized particles. If you can smell smoke, you are being exposed, and you will smell smoke around plexiglass barriers.
The EPA also has guidance on indoor air and COVID-19, including suggestions for improving and increasing ventilation with outside air and use of air cleaners/purifiers.
Maryland’s voting centers should follow best available practices for ventilation; for example, open windows, strategic placement of window fans, checking settings on HVAC systems for outside air circulation, and supplying air cleaners/purifiers. Who is responsible for establishing best practices in Maryland’s voting centers — Maryland Department of Health, Maryland Occupational Safety and Health? How will anyone know if these have been implemented?
Please protect poll workers by properly wearing a mask. Masks reduce the spread of both droplet and aerosolized virus. They also reduce the amount of virus inhaled by the wearer.
Ann Bristow, Ph.D.
Frostburg
