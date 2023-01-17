On Dec. 31, Pope Benedict died. He was retired, or emeritus, or some such so his passing did not generate the kind of tumult that typically accompanies a serving pope’s death.
My father didn’t like Pope Benedict. Dad was shot down by Nazi anti-aircraft gunnery during World War II. Pope Benedict supposedly was conscripted into being a flak gunner by the Germans and Dad would joke that he was sure that it was Benedict who nailed his plane.
My father really did not like Benedict, nor did I, for his job failings, much more so than for his dubious war record. I don’t know if Pope Benedict got the VIP treatment at the Pearly Gates.
All that said, Benedict was almost 95 when he died. His death at an age far higher than my age seemed natural and orderly. Sadly, we Baby Boomers have gotten used to our parents’ World War II generation slipping away. We may be on deck, with some miles on the odometer but we still have plenty of miles in front of us. Right? Hah..
Last week, Elvis Presley would have celebrated his 88th birthday. The King of Rock and Roll, the soundtrack of Baby Boomery, would have been 88! How the heck did that happen? Then a few days later, Elvis’ daughter, little cute Lisa Marie died of cardiac arrest. Way too young at 54; but clearly at an advanced age when a heart condition is not uncommon. That’ll sure make a fella feel like maybe there isn’t much boom left in the baby after all.
So, as the man said, enjoy every cheese sandwich. We live in overly fevered times, in which things that are really inconsequential in the grand scheme consume us. Enjoy life, love your loved ones and cut people with whom you might disagree some slack. Eventually, hopefully not too soon, we’re all going to get to the Pearly Gates and it would be nice to get that VIP treatment.
Jon Ketzner
Cumberland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.