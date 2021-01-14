Posting Trump signs is non-violent free speech
This is in response to Andy Duncan’s editorial on Trump signs.
The overwhelming majority of Trump supporters condemned the violence at the Capitol. They condemned the violence during the Black Lives Matter riots and in the occupied “free zones.” If you understood that you would not make the comments you did.
But you sir, will not try to understand because you are an intolerant bigot. You practice political discrimination the same way racists express themselves. You judge others using yourself as the standard and have no tolerance for those who are different from you. You condemn those who post Trump signs even though that is a type of non-violent free speech guaranteed in our Constitution.
You claim Trump supporters are bullies when your entire editorial is a bullying attempt to force submission and suppress contrary opinion. I am a Trump supporter. I am also a retired military officer with 24 years of active duty defending your right to free speech. I wish you would support my right to the same.
Donald J. Hanak
Johnstown, Pa.
