President Trump was a good president and leader
I am writing this in response to columnist Froma Harrop’s recent remarks about Rudy Giuliani.
Donald Trump was a good president and leader. He loves our country and the people in it!
You know the saying, “Don’t judge a book by its cover?” The same applies here with Trump. Don’t judge him by his tweets or his personality, but judge him by this good works and what he did to make America great.
Look at the mess our country is in under the current administration in just a few short months. Those facts speak for themselves. Their actions speak loud and clear. They do not care about our country or we the people!
Judy Thomas
Lonaconing
