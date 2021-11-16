Editor’s note: A copy of this letter sent to Frostburg State University President Ronald Nowaczyk and Dr. Brent Weber, FSU Music Department Chair, was released to the Times-News for publication.
My girlfriend and I were sorely disappointed on Saturday when we arrived at Frostburg State, masked and with tickets in-hand, for the 5 p.m. performance of the U.S. Navy Band Commodores jazz ensemble, only to be turned away at the recital hall doors because I was not carrying proof of COVID-19 vaccination. We were curtly informed that “it’s University policy.”
Had we been aware of this requirement ahead of time, we surely would have made appropriate arrangements, or other plans. However, there was nary a mention of it on the event website, e-ticketing portal, nor any other media advertising the event. There was indeed language stating that FSU expects masks to be worn indoors when in the presence of others, regardless of vaccination status, which we were both fine with.
There was also language stating that visitors to campus must either register on a contact-tracing website or agree to answer some screening questions at the door, which we were also both ok with. But, nowhere was it explicitly stated that only vaccinated individuals, carrying proof of vaccination, would be admitted to the concert hall.
This caught us, and numerous others, completely off-guard when it was requested by the ushers at the door. Others were turned away as well. Suppose some of those folks traveled from far away? What a waste of time and gas! What a dirty trick by the university. At least the tickets for this particular event were free, otherwise I would be demanding a refund.
An article on page 8A of Monday’s Cumberland Times-News mentions an upcoming “Evening of Jazz” on Nov. 20 at the same venue, again with the verbiage about masks and contact tracing, but no mention of vaccination being a requirement for admission.
To avoid such confusion and misunderstanding going forward, I would suggest that the university be more transparent about this. If the university feels it necessary to limit in-person attendance at events to only vaccinated individuals (carrying proof of said vaccination), that is certainly its prerogative. However, please clearly state this requirement in no uncertain terms (preferably in large, bold, red print) on all event advertising, as well as on any related websites and e-ticketing portals.
Dan Rose
LaVale
