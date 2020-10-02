Property owner angry over campaign sign destruction
I am a resident of Frostburg in Garrett County along Old Frostburg Road, where I have been farming and working in the logging business for 53 years. Recently, I secured a 4- by 8-foot political sign promoting presidential candidate Joe Biden from the Garrett County Democratic Central Committee.
I installed the sign on my property on Route 40 between the Finzel and New Germany Road exits, near the site of the former Rustic Inn on Tuesday night, Sept. 22. The next night, the sign was knocked down and damaged, seemingly with a truck. My family and I fixed the sign and put it back up several days later, this time with 4 by 4s, but the sign was knocked down again on Sunday night, Sept. 27.
To say that I am quite angry is an understatement. After discovering the damage on both occasions, I immediately called the Maryland State Police and filed a report. I am now offering a $1,000 reward leading to the prosecution of whoever vandalized my sign.
The sign was on my private property. I don’t go on anyone else’s property and destroy what belongs to them. I have put up signs in the past for both Democratic and Republican candidates. My family were Democrats, and my wife, Judy Housel McKenzie, was also raised in a Democratic family in Allegany County.
I remember a time when Democrats and Republicans worked together to make progress in our county, without all the hatred. I contribute to my community just like my Republican neighbors, and I deserve to be able to exercise my First Amendment rights and my property rights just like my Republican neighbors.
If you have information that can lead to the arrest and conviction for trespassing and destruction of property of whoever destroyed the sign on my property, please call me at 301-876-0684.
Olin McKenzie
Frostburg
