Put a price on carbon to stop climate change
The Associated Press article, “G-7 agrees on vaccines, China and taxing corporations” in the Times-News on June 14 properly quotes Sir David Attenborough, the naturalist and veteran filmmaker who has spoken well that the world must change quickly to avoid climate change catastrophes. What Sir David has failed to do is tell the world that the most effective way to stop climate change is to put a price on carbon. One bill, H.R. 2307, is currently in Congress and has the ability to stop climate change effectively.
Republicans need to realize that the U.S. will soon pay import taxes to Europe because they have a price on carbon and we do not. Democrats need to realize that a price on carbon will be more effective than spending and regulations. We all need to tell Congress to pass this bill quickly.
Jim Martin
Huntington Beach, Calif.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.