Transparency, accountability, and forthrightness by elected representatives are essential elements of a democracy. Recent actions in the last two months by local and state officials seem to have ignored this basic tenet. Briefly reviewing the surrounding facts, a final $4.7 million budget item was inserted into the State Capital Budget reconciliation during the closing days of the 2022 Maryland General Assembly by Sen. Edwards and Del. Beitzel. There was no prior public discussion or planning.
Michael Dreisbach, the president of Garrett Trails and lead proponent of this proposal, has refused to discuss this matter with the public until just recently when, reluctantly after two months, he pleaded there was misinformation, but no secret meetings. Dreisbach and a few private interests, with the aid of $4.7 million tax dollars want to carve a bike trail through one of the few remaining primitive wilderness areas in Maryland. Why? There are other trails to consider: Why not reallocate the funds for an Oakland to Herrington Manor State Park trail, and Friendsville to Selbysport trail, for example?
The funds are to be used to support trail construction and development from Sang Run to Kendall in the Youghiogheny Wild River corridor. As a member of the Senate of Maryland in the 1980s and primary sponsor of legislation and regulatory oversight affecting private property rights and environmental protection of our state’s only wild river, this naturally caught my attention. The intent of the General Assembly and legislative sponsors is clear: Protect and preserve the significant natural, cultural, and recreational resources of the river, not exploit them.
Former DNR Secretary Joseph R. Gill, in a letter to Edwards and Beitzel turning down the same Dreisbach proposal to construct a trail in 2014, said that, “Current environmental regulations would preclude the replacement of those bridges, and without the bridges, there is no continuous trail.” And yes, present DNR Secretary Jeannie H. Riccio is trying to reconcile two legal and policy incompatible programs for which she is responsible. Interesting dilemma and no insight or public comment.
Here’s the problem: There was no public discussion prior to the last-minute legislative action without any knowledge given to the citizenry. The secretary of Natural Resources, Garrett County commissioners and mayor of Friendsville were contacted and all said they were unaware of the proposal and had no role in its development. There was no response from the legislators. Nobody knows nothing.
Has the Department of Natural Resources redefined its legal and regulatory provisions to conserve and protect Maryland’s only wild and scenic river? More specifically, Secretary Riccio was asked if she was aware of any proposals to amend or change in any way existing law and regulations to permit such a trail, and how DNR would reconcile the legal and policy inconsistency. There was no response.
Here’s the deal: This is a legally protected area. The law prohibits any development in the wild corridor. Present statutory and regulatory provisions do not allow for development and construction of a trail in the wild zone of the river. “In this section, ‘development’ means any structure appurtenance, other addition, modification, alteration that is constructed, placed, or made on or to land or water.”
Sadly, there was a time when Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources would protect and conserve this ecological treasure.
John Bambacus
Friendsville
