I appreciate Times-News reporter Teresa McMinn for her diligent efforts to get Garrett Trails President Mike Dreisbach and DNR PR Manager Gregg Bortz on record for her recent article. Since $4.7 million was proposed to the state’s capital budget in early March, these are the first official public statements either organization has made regarding this massive trail project slated for the legislatively protected Youghiogheny wild river scenic corridor.
The location of the trail is in what COMAR regulations label Zone 1, “those areas within the scenic corridor of maximum remoteness and ruggedness which are generally inaccessible by road or trail and where shoreline and adjoining lands of the wild river are essentially primitive in character.” This is the same trail that DNR Secretary Joseph Gill rejected in 2014, after an agency-wide review stating that it was not compliant with the law, would not be sustainable and would impact protected species. Dreisbach’s comment that “there is nothing that precludes that (the trail) from being a possibility, development of a trail is not prohibited” is untrue. The reasons were clearly stated in the letter he, Sen. George Edwards, and Del. Wendell Beitzel received from Gill in 2014.
Dreisbach states “We (Garrett Trails) do have credibility,” in this arena. I agree, they are a real “credible” threat to the wild Youghiogheny. Having spent hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars on about 20 miles of gravel bike paths in state forests, they have a proven record leading this type of effort.
This is even more reason to be concerned about this initiative. Relentlessly, Dreisbach has pushed this trail idea for 15 years, being rejected by numerous secretaries of DNR, rebuffed by the Friendsville Town Council, and against the recommendations of the Garrett Trails Board, he and the Garrett Trails Director Josh Spiker have persevered to secure $4.7 million for this unlawful trail.
I take exception to another statement by Dreisbach in the article: “All we are is the advocate. Garrett Trails is not the bad guy here.” I would beg to differ.
Advocating for an 8-10 foot-wide gravel rail trail with multiple bridges across the wild Youghiogheny is the exact definition of “the bad guy” in this story. Garrett Trails purposefully lobbied the legislature for this trail, providing the budget, description and supporting documentation of this $4.7 million boondoggle to Del. Beitzel to mandate DNR to undermine the 54-year-old Maryland Scenic and Wild Rivers Act and the 1996 Youghiogheny River Management Plan that the public helped create.
As the leading advocates of this attack on the primitive, rugged and wild character of this legislatively protected wild river, I would absolutely label Garrett Trails as “the bad guy” in this fight.
Dreisbach states that no “secretive” activity has occurred. If you don’t know how $4.7 million of your state taxes were appropriated for a mystery trail with only three named waypoints, Swallow Falls, Sang Run and Kendall, then this process has been “secretive.” The public deserves to know what this trail is, and having DNR spend a penny of the $4.7 million before assessing the compliance of the trail location with the legislative regulations and environmental protection concerns of the wild Youghiogheny is inappropriate and wasteful. DNR affirmed to McMinn their commitment to uphold the Scenic and Wild Rivers Act and to ”follow legislative intent to the greatest extent possible.”
And the intent 46 years ago, and ever since, was to keep the wild Youghiogheny River wild!
Steve Storck
Oakland
