Like many of us confined to our homes in recent weeks, I have been reading more books than normal.
Among the books that have impressed me most are several written by our former President, Jimmy Carter, who is now 95 years “young.”
I decided to write a heartfelt “thank you” letter to him, realizing that such letters often never actually reach their intended target. Nevertheless, the letter has been sent and I invite you to share my sentiments and perhaps look into one of his 30 published books.
——————
Dear President Carter,
I have been fortunate to have read many of your books. Most recently, with the COVID-19 virus confinement, I have enjoyed reading “The Virtues of Aging”, “Faith: A Journey for All,” “Sources of Strength — Meditations on Scripture for a Living Faith,” and “A Full Life: Reflections at Ninety.”
I marvel at the abundant life you have led for the past 95 years beginning with your hard earned down-to-earth boyhood lessons learned on your parent’s Georgia farm.
Your early years as a midshipman at the Naval Academy, along with your subsequent service as submarine officer, certainly opened a completely new world beyond the simple life of rural Plains, Georgia.
Returning to manage the family farm to raise peanuts and other crops no doubt provided valuable first hand experience toward your gradual move into Georgia state government positions and ultimately to the White House.
As impressive as your rise to the pinnacle of leadership in America is, I am even more impressed with the variety of ways you have continued to serve mankind during your post-presidency years.
These include Middle East peace efforts, human rights causes, Habitat for Humanity, along with the various worldwide health initiatives of the Carter Center, just to name a few.
Along the way you were the victim of vicious media attacks from all sides. The secular pundits ridiculed your proclaimed faith as a “born-again Christian.” They were uncomfortable with your walking door to-door spreading God’s “plan of salvation,” as you shared God’s love for all people.
On the flip side, some religious extremists mocked your “Playboy interview,” in which you honestly admitted that like other men, you had “lusted” for women. In the end, you paid the political price for proclaiming your faith honestly.
I especially admire your long-standing insistence on racial equality, which was far ahead of the times in the strongly racially biased south. It took courageous conviction to be among only a handful of your church members who voted openly to accept blacks into church membership in the mid 1960s.
Hopefully, your legacy of a “life well-lived” will continue to be a positive influence on all of us long after you go on to your reward in heaven and hear the words, “Well done, good and faithful servant” and “Inasmuch as you have done it unto one of the least of these, my brethren, you have done it unto me.”
I realize that the current White House occupant has much to deal with in these difficult times, but I believe that he (along with all of us) would benefit greatly from exposure to your writings and from adopting a few virtues of our 39th president. For starters, I might suggest honesty and humility.
Finally, thank you Mr. President, for sharing within the books you have left behind so many worthwhile historical and spiritual insights for us to ponder today. Praying for continued good health for you and the former first lady.
John P. Jones
Frostburg
