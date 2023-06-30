Reader reacts to attempts to justify abortion
I am compelled to address a few points made recently by Mark Larson in his editorial regarding abortion, June 28 letter, “Keep church, state separate; abortion a religious issue.”
Mr. Larson attempts to justify legalized abortion as a means to make our communities safer. He has challenged Sen. Mike McKay to “change the constitution to remove the clause that makes the death of a fetus the crime of murder or manslaughter.” Mr. Larson’s citing of crime statistics, in relation to abortion, have obviously been gleaned from research by Chicago economist Steven D. Levitt and Stanford Law School professor John J. Donohue III. Although the bottom line of this research was fairly compelling, it has been widely argued that the methods used and origins of data do not accurately reflect the effect abortion had on crime statistics. There are an infinite number of factors that were not considered affecting the accuracy of these statistics.
Mr. Larson asks “what about the rights of the deceased who were murdered by young men who were not aborted?” Are you endorsing the killing of a human being before they have committed a crime? Mr. Larson argues that many women who wish to abort their baby, to improve their quality of life, will most likely be forced to raise their child in abject poverty, “which might lead them into a life of crime.” There are far too many options available for young women who find themselves unable to raise a child to make this assumption. I can personally say, if adoption was not an option, I would not exist. I do not know my paternal grandmother, yet she gave birth to my father and I was raised to become a son, father, grandfather and retired Army veteran my family can be proud of.
Jason Daddysman
Rawlings
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.