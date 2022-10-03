After reading the article about the shooting range target from the Baltimore Sun (Times-News, Sept. 29, Page 1A), I was shocked at things the writer exposed. He has woke up my interest. He has raised many questions.
The first question is about repeated training. What happens when children of color are continuously told that they are oppressed? What happens when they are told they are different? What happens when they are segregated because of their skin tone? The writer of the article brought out all of these questions.
The writer used terms such as "people of color" and "African Americans." The writer proved that he or she was a segregationist by using these terms.
I took the time to look up the word, "White." Guess what I found? White is a color! The writer also uses the term African American instead of just American. Is the writer trying to separate people into specific groups? If so, this makes that person a segregationist. I also looked up the meaning of that term. In the end, I am going to say what everyone I know wants to say. "Would the story have been run if the target depicted a white man?"
Fred Paugh
Keyser, W.Va.
