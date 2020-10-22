Reader will vote for the freedom and future of my children and grandchildren
I was happy to read Walter Simpson’s letter in the Oct. 21. Times-News.
Thank you, Mr. Simpson, for writing this excellent letter and thank you to the editor of the Times for printing it. I agree with Mr. Simpson’s list of 15 items for which he is voting. Our nation is indeed on a slippery slope and we must not surrender our freedoms. Many people have fought long and hard to make the United States the land of the free and the home of the brave.
President Trump has kept his promises and he loves the United States of America. Thank you, Mr. President, for not giving up in the face of so much opposition! I, for one, want to see a continuation of the policies that have brought greatness back to our country and have put our country first.
Yes, I will be voting for the freedom and future of my children and grandchildren, as well as everything on Mr. Simpson’s list. This election determines the direction of our country. I pray we, the voters, will vote wisely.
Diana Murphy
Paw Paw, W.Va.
