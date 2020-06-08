Right now the world is facing a pandemic and it’s not the one you might think. It’s one of hatred and ignorance that devalues life itself.
This did not start with the tragic passing of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery or Breanna Taylor, but just like any other disease, if left untreated, it will grow and spread and consume everything in its path.
The deaths of these individuals and many before them are not the disease, but are a symptom whose origin is as old as time itself. God gave us the gift of life, yet we took it for granted, right from the beginning of creation. The minute that we allowed sin to enter our world, we allowed the inception of ideals that over time have grown into the manifested violence and hatred that has become too commonplace.
The call for justice is one I believe most people would share, but not just for black lives, but for all lives. No one person’s life should be more valuable than another’s, regardless of race.
Those who originally came to America did so because they were in search of something more. They valued rights and freedoms above all else.
Currently, individuals who are destroying property, assaulting innocent people, stealing and being belligerent toward authority, are opportunistic cowards, who are taking advantage of people’s frustration and anger at another senseless loss of life. I believe that most individuals are indeed exercising their right to protest an egregious wrong, perpetrated by someone who did not meet the high standards that a law enforcement officer should be held to.
Laws and police officers are necessary to protect the rights that we all enjoy and want to have as we progress forward. Those who draft and enact the policies and laws, should be held to a higher standard than most, as they carry the burden for all Americans.
Right now, the message that needs to be heard is being lost in a sea of greedy politicians who want to take tragedy and turn into capital for themselves. Peaceful protests are being overlooked because of the lawless behavior of selfish individuals, who are only in it for themselves.
The pain and anger at the loss of life is forgotten, because those in power are looking for their next campaign slogan. New laws and regulations for police brutality and systemic racism, are only a small part of the needed solution; it goes much deeper.
Real conversations about what minorities go through each day of their lives needs to happen to educate the future generations who will experience this again and again, if we only treat the symptoms, and not the disease.
Christians and religious leaders should take an opportunity to remind people that all lives matter to God, therefore they should matter to us. The Bible says in John 13:34 “A new commandment I give unto you, that ye love one another; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another.”
If God was willing to let his son be given as a sacrifice for us, then we should not continue to sacrifice lives for something like bias, hatred, or abuse of power. More than ever we need to support each other and show compassion as we once again try to find the energy to heal wounds that run so deep.
Joshua Copeland
Cumberland
