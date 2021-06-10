Rearrange letters and try them on for size
During these times, we are all subjected to political bickering, either while watching newscasts or reading this newspaper. I personally find it to be an occurrence in this younger generation, trying to control boredom. Something different is sought! Having experienced this myself, being reared in the decade of the’50s, the need is very familiar!
The ‘50s generation’s first major change was in the style of music from oldies to rock, the only acceptable music for our ears. Other must haves were the length of skirts, button-down collars on shirts and buckles on the back of pants. Others were hair styles and rolled up sleeves on shirts, just to name a few.
Now, after the many lifestyle changes that have occurred, I find today’s constant name calling and disgustful reporting of each and every move of public figures unacceptable and needing change. So, I found a pastime that I would like to share. Here’s an example:
I wrote the words “a Republican or Democratic” and tried to find a phrase that would use each and every letter, without any additional letters added. The result was: American Public Order Coat.
I found the resulting outcome much more stylish and acceptable than bickering. Try it on and wear it! It just might create a change!
Robert H. Fair
Cumberland
