Reason, fact and analysis replaced with emotion, ignorance and anger
Just imagine your world ruled by a government with no moral leadership. No regard for human rights, justice, or the rule of law. This would be your world with no democracy.
This is what the Republican Party people are leading us to. Yes, you the average citizen, the office worker, the production worker, the housewife, the religious. You are the Republican Party and it is you. It is you that is taking us down a path of destruction that we may never return from. Following a corrupt authority will destroy your intelligence. It is you, the people, who will decide the fate of democracy, America and its people.
The weight of this responsibility will grow even heavier and heavier on your shoulders as we continue to watch our democracy disintegrate by the unrelenting efforts of the Republican Party. These Republican politicians have made a conscious decision to replace democracy with autocracy by using lies, conspiracy theories, propaganda to change the hearts and minds of the people — just to save their political jobs!
The key trademarks of democracy are reason, fact and analysis. These trademarks have now been replaced — in the Republican Party — with emotion, ignorance and anger. They have been manufactured by Trump, Republican politicians, social media and Fox News.
A return to a civil society and government will only occur when each one of us begins to live our lives in the present. The past — memories of anger, hate, judgment and prejudice recorded in your consciousness — will prevent your intelligence from operating. These thoughts — the past — only serve to divide us and prevent relationship.
Relationship with people leads to cooperation and peace. Relationship is possible only when we live our lives in the present — and not in the past.
Each of us can make a difference.
Harold W. Swick
Keyser W.Va.
Where are condemnations of Hamas and demands for apologies for its atrocities?
I am writing in response to recent letters to the editor written by Alan Septoff and Kenny Braitman. Both writers accuse Israel of committing atrocities but neither one of them specify exactly what Israel did to earn such an incendiary accusation. Was it civilian Palestinian casualties? Yes, 256 Palestinian civilians were killed but that was after 11 days of intense Israeli airstrikes which often occurred after a one-hour warning to allow time to evacuate the area.
Israel’s air campaign was conducted in one of the most densely populated areas in the Mideast and the fact that casualties were held to such a minimum is a testament to Israel’s restraint.
Hamas on the other hand indiscriminately targeted Israel’s civilian population areas with over 4,000 missiles. That is an actual atrocity, according to the U.N. and numerous treaties and conventions regarding the rules of warfare and war crimes.
Also, Mr. Septoff writes, “Modern Israel was CREATED (caps in original) to right the wrongs of past atrocities.” That statement is both historically incorrect and absurd. How is it possible to right the past atrocity of the murder of 6 million Jews? No, Mr. Septoff, Israel was created to provide a safe haven for the world’s Jews, but unfortunately groups still exist who vow to drive the Jews into the sea. Hamas’ charter calls for the destruction of the state of Israel.
Both authors demand an apology from Israel but noticeably absent from their letters is a condemnation of Hamas and a demand that Hamas apologize for their blatant atrocities.
James C. Mitchell
Keyser, W.Va.
