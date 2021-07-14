Removing tracks could advance canal project
I would like to comment on the editorial “Another Study?” in the Cumberland Times-News. From what I read in the Times-News at the time that rewatering of the C&O Canal construction project was ongoing, the hurdle that halted the expansion of the rewatering was the railroad track that connected the Western Maryland Railway Station with the CSX railroad mainline.
Now that the Western Maryland Locomotive Shop has a steam engine that runs to Frostburg as a tourist attraction, a shop with skilled employees to maintain both diesel and steam-powered locomotives, possibly this section of the track could be removed, allowing the remaining portion of the rewatering of the canal to move forward.
Leo Rowan
Ridgeley, W.Va.
