Reporter is an asset to the newspaper, community
Congratulations to Teresa McMinn for her excellent investigative reporting on sexual harassment within Allegany County’s Department of Emergency Services. The corruption exposed is disgusting and my guess is that Ms. Martz received a well-deserved, but quite costly to county taxpayers, settlement for the abuse she suffered at the hands of county officials.
I was impressed with Ms. McMinn’s coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak here, despite the stonewalling by UPMC Western Maryland and the county health department. She is an asset to the Cumberland Times-News and the community.
Thank you, Ms. McMinn.
Mary Ann Reinhard
Cumberland
