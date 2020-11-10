City man is a Republican, but an American first
The world’s not ending if your candidate loses.
I voted for President Trump. However, it looks like Joe Biden won fair and square. The people have spoken.
I’m a Republican, but I’m an American first. I will support the next president of the United States.
Will I agree with everything President Biden does? Absolutely not. I haven’t agreed with much of what President Trump has done or said. There’ll never be a president who can cater to everyone’s single need. It’s the United States of America — not the United States of YOU.
There are many issues we need to move on from.
First, stop treating people poorly just because they’re different than you. People should not be treated different because they’re a different race, or because you disagree with their sexual preference. It’s their life, they should be free to live it as such.
Second, people should be able to responsibly own a gun. A background check should be strict, and if you’re not a criminal and will use it responsibly, you will be able to own a gun.
Third, people say gas prices are going to skyrocket. But let’s be honest, gas prices fluctuate all the time.
Stop bashing one another for having different views.
Now that Joe Biden has been announced the winner, whether it’s who you voted for or not, we must act like adults. If there are legal challenges, the legal system will do its job.
You wouldn’t wish for the pilot of your plane to crash it, so why would we wish our president failure?
If you’re unhappy in four years, cast a vote for change.
It’s OK to have different views. That’s a great thing about this country.
If more people could have conversations instead of finger-pointing, we would be a better country.
Jerred Wagner
Cumberland
Resident wishes Biden well, but with low hopes
Thank heavens, it’s finally over. The fat lady has sung. America has shouted (whimpered, really), “You’re fired!” To paraphrase John F. Kennedy, the torch has been passed, incredibly, to an older generation.
The ancient cadaver guy with the rictus grin won fair and square and is poised to become the accepted leader of America, accepted except by the 49% of America who think he’s a fraud and stole the election.
What does seem clear is that President Donald Trump, but for the pandemic, would have easily won re-election. He was undone by those millions of mail-in ballots whose legitimacy he, ever the scrapper, will challenge.
The cadaver guy, Joe Biden, spent 50 years in Washington as the consummate career politician and big part of the problem. He’s disavowed and apologized for many things he did during his career. I wish him well, even though I have low hopes.
I am afraid Biden may well introduce many Americans to the 25th Amendment and we’ll end up with President Kamala. She seems a spirited and intelligent young woman of color who, like my wife, is married to a lumpy, older white guy. You gotta love America.
On a non-cynical note, the election saw Board of Education stalwart Ed Root fall a tad short in his reelection bid. Dr. Root is a good and brilliant man who has been a dedicated educator in our community for over 50 years.
So thank you Ed for your decades of high service and enjoy your retirement. It’s comforting to know that if any of our Board of Education members say or do anything stupid and need to removed (it happens) or get called home to their eternal reward, that Dr. Root is just a phone call away to, once again, ride to our rescue.
Jon Ketzer
Cumberland
