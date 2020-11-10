Resident wishes Biden well, but with low hopes
Thank heavens, it’s finally over. The fat lady has sung. America has shouted ( whimpered, really), “You’re fired!” To paraphrase John F. Kennedy, the torch has been passed , incredibly, to an older generation.
The ancient cadaver guy with the rictus grin won fair and square and is poised to become the accepted leader of America, accepted except by the 49% of America who think he’s a fraud and stole the election.
What does seem clear is that President Donald Trump , but for the pandemic, would have easily won re-election. He was undone by those millions of mail-in ballots whose legitimacy he ,ever the scrapper, will challenge.
The cadaver guy, Joe Biden, spent fifty years in Washington as the consummate career politician and big part of the problem. He’s disavowed and apologized for many things he did during his career. I wish him well, even though I have low hopes.
I am afraid Biden may well introduce many Americans to the 25th Amendment and we’ll end up with President Kamala. She seems a spirited and intelligent young woman of color who, like my wife, is married to a lumpy, older white guy. You gotta love America.
On a non cynical note, the election saw Board of Education stalwart Ed Root fall a tad short in his re-election bid. Dr. Root is a good and brilliant man who has been a dedicated educator in our community for over 50 years.
So thank you Ed for your decades of high service and enjoy your retirement. It’s comforting to know that if any of our Board of Education members say or do anything stupid and need to removed ( it happens) or get called home to their eternal reward, that Dr. Root is just a phone call away to, once again, ride to our rescue.
Jon Ketzer
Cumberland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.