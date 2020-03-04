Editor’s note: This letter to Jason M. Bennett, chairman, and members of the Allegany County Local Development Council, was released to the Times-News for publication.
The availability of a trained, skilled and well-educated workforce is one of the biggest challenges facing businesses in Allegany County. The percentage of Allegany County residents age 25 years and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher is approximately 18% compared to 43% of Maryland residents and 31% nationwide.
As a college degree or other postsecondary credential or certificate has never been more important, it has also never been more expensive. Far too many prospective college students feel they are simply priced out of the education they need for future success.
While half of Americans from high-income families hold a bachelor’s degree by age 25, only 1 in 10 people from low-income families attain that level of education.
In the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship program’s history, 1,129 students at Frostburg State University arid 3,885 students at Allegany College of Maryland received scholarships and chose to attend college in Allegany County.
Opportunity Scholarship recipients included high school graduates, displaced workers, single and working parents, nontraditional and first-generation college students, veterans and career-changers.
The Allegany County Chamber of Commerce supports workforce development and education, giving our citizens the skills they need to be successful. Increased skills improve self-esteem, productivity and value.
A skilled workforce improves business retention and attraction resulting in increased demand, growth and rise in wages. In a time when we are trying to put people to work and attract jobs to Allegany County, we should be developing more educational opportunities for our residents not eliminating them.
The Allegany County Chamber of Commerce respectfully urges the Allegany County Local Development Council to continue funding the Allegany County Opportunity Scholarship program.
Stuart C. Czapski, executive director
Allegany County Chamber of Commerce
