During the 2022 legislative session, $4.7 million was set aside by the Maryland General Assembly in the Maryland Park Service Critical Maintenance Program for two trails at Sang Run State Park: one from Sang Run to Kendell Trail and another from Swallow Falls to Sang Run. This appropriation was not part of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources capital budget request nor the governor’s FY23 budget submission. Importantly, DNR did not receive any proposals associated with this budget request and is not reviewing or considering any plans or proposals that may have been offered in the past, including one that was rejected by DNR in 2014.
We are not opposed to exploring and considering expansion of trails in the region, however, trail development of this scope and size requires diligent and thoughtful planning processes. This is particularly true given that the legislative language adopted by the Maryland General Assembly specifies the starting and ending points of the two potential trails. Among the many things DNR must take into consideration are the regulatory provisions of the Scenic and Wild Rivers Act. The provisions of the law, along with terrain challenges, will likely result in the need to adjust the location of the trails and develop design features that would work in this corridor or seek solutions for these trails outside of the corridor.
Due to the fact that critical maintenance funds cannot be used for a feasibility study, DNR will use a portion of the legislatively-mandated funding to contract a preliminary engineering report. This will allow the department to develop a draft plan that would ensure that any trail development considered in the corridor is fully consistent with law and regulations governing Wild and Scenic River designations. It would also provide a draft document by which we could begin to solicit public engagement and input, a hallmark of the administration and DNR. Any plan that moves forward for public input and consideration, if there is to be such a plan, would be developed by DNR.
We welcome the opportunity to continue partnering with local residents, elected officials, and stakeholders to enhance outdoor recreation and economic development opportunities in Western Maryland and across the state. At the same time, DNR remains committed to ensuring that any projects we undertake are conducted in an open and transparent manner, and consistent with our mission of preserving, protecting, and enhancing our natural resources.
Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio,
secretary
Maryland Department of Natural Resources
