Pastor Sandvick’s words have always been blessing
It was with great sadness that many of us read Pastor David Sandvick’s last weekly column, “Life Lessons on Faith,” in the May 14 Times-News.
For over 20 years Pastor Sandvick has shared inspirational and practical insights of what it means to be a follower of Christ.
His weekly words of encouragement have been a blessing to so many of us who face the day-to-day challenges in our Christian walk. God has blessed Pastor David with a wonderful ability to share solid spiritual truths in a down-to-earth manner while sprinkling light-hearted humor (often at his own expense) to illustrate his helpful messages.
Our prayers will be with Pastor Sandvick and his wife, Candy, as they live through this next challenging chapter of their lives. As the pastor honestly admits, when Alzheimer’s (or any devastating disease) hits so close to home, one is inclined to “question God’s purpose in this.” Pastor David may not fully understand the “Why” this side of heaven but as the title of his column “Life Lessons on Faith” suggests, I believe he will be supported by God’s grace, which will somehow also supply even a bit of joy in the midst his family’s human suffering.
Our prayers will be with the Sandvick family in the days ahead.
John P. Jones
Frostburg
