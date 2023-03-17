Save city’s large trees before it’s too late
Cumberland has lost several prominent large trees over the past year or so, losing shade, bird habitats and natural beauty. Unfortunately, it is poised to lose dozens more in the near future. The cause is not manmade, however. It is due to the overgrowth of English ivy, climbing and choking out many of the city’s larger mature trees.
English ivy will siphon resources (water and nutrients) from the surrounding soil to support its own growth. Left unchecked, ivy may eventually cover many (or even all) of the branches. Its weight and spread can create unbalanced branches that are more likely to break. In the crown of a tree, ivy can overtake the tree’s own foliage, blocking the sunlight needed to photosynthesize and make energy stores. Over time, these growth habits will compromise the tree’s ability to take up water and nutrients from below and to convert sunlight into energy, thus leading to premature death.
Unfortunately, when these larger, more majestic trees are lost, they are often replaced by immature, “ornamental” cherry or dogwood trees, starter trees, or worse, seedlings. Much effort and money is spent trying to enhance the city’s appeal to visitors and outside investors; however, the loss of our natural beauty does us no good in this respect.
Some of these trees are still salvageable. Some are on city property and others are on private property. The way to save these trees is to cut off the vines at the base of the trees and let the vines die out. Ripping off the larger vines while they are still living on the tree can damage the bark, and thus harm the tree.
I would urge the city and private property owners to take constructive efforts at saving these trees before it is too late.
Frank Clark
Cumberland
