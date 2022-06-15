Say a little prayer for the children
Robb Elementary School of Uvalde, Texas, suffered the loss of 21 precious individuals; 19 children and two teachers.
We look, we see, but where is our faith? Is it in God or the cares of an evil world?
When this nation took prayer out of schools, the doors were opened to evil.
I was so fortunate in my early years to have had prayer in school. Also, we honored our flag.
Today, flags are burned and God’s word is damned. What should we expect?
Seek the grace of God to wash our nation clean of sin.
Vivian Stevens
Frostburg
