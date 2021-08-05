School board must ensure the safety of students
To the Allegany County Board of Education,
Thank you, Ms. Bender, Ms. Fraley and Ms. Frank for standing up to protect the students in our county schools. This letter is directed to members Bohn and Farrell. As elected Board of Education members, I believe your role is not only to oversee the quality of teaching and learning that takes place in our county schools, but also to ensure the safety of the students who attend.
In a state where 77.8% of eligible citizens have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine (Maryland Department of Health), only 47.2% of eligible citizens in Allegany County have received at least one dose (Allegany County Health Department). According to information provided by the Times-News, only 20.3% of youth aged 12 to 18 in our county are fully vaccinated.
Science tells us that wearing a mask can significantly reduce the spread of the virus. Science also tells us that even persons who have been vaccinated can be carriers of the disease (CDC, 2021).
Not wearing masks puts the students at risk, but also allows for the possibility that they can carry the virus home to vulnerable family members. We also know that children can get very sick and even die from the virus.
You tell students, without question, to wear a seat belt, a bike helmet, a motorcycle helmet, protective sports gear, and goggles and gloves in biology labs to protect themselves. What does it say about your humanity when you won’t ask them to wear a simple piece of cloth on their faces to protect others?
Please leave your misguided politics and emotions at the door and do your jobs to protect the students of Allegany County.
There is no excuse for knowingly and willfully endangering the lives of children.
Rae Ann Smith
LaVale
