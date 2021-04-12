Jay Inslee recently commented that, “We are the first generation to feel the sting of climate change, and we are the last generation that can do something about it.” Which raises a question. Given what climate change is doing to our planet, is humanity wise enough to “do something about it” before that change destroys our home?
The science is clear and unequivocal: humans have caused climate change by burning fossil fuels, which produce CO2. CO2 levels were around 280 parts per million when we started burning of fossil fuels. CO2 levels now stand at 415, higher than 3.6 million years ago when oceans were 90 feet higher than today.
Twenty of the warmest years ever recorded happened in last 22 years. Fires in our West — not to mention around the world — have increased. In 2020, fires did an estimated $12 billion to $13 billion in damage in California alone.
Oceans are warming and rising. Over a third of the world’s corals have been killed, which are the nurseries for much sea life. Hurricanes are doing ever more damage. Katrina alone caused $125 billion in damage in the U.S.
The world’s population has exploded from 3 billion in 1960 to over 7 billion today while there has been a 20% reduction in agricultural growth due to increased temperatures — a reduction that will continue as heating worsens. If population crests at 11 billion by 2200 as some predict, how will we feed that many?
Reduction in agricultural growth is not spread evenly over the planet. Africa, the Near East, Latin America and the Caribbean have seen an average of a 30% reduction. Any wonder Europe has so many immigrants at its borders? Or that we have so many at our southern border? When people have no food, they will move.
We are currently in the sixth great extinction — the last one being when the dinosaurs were wiped out. Out of 8 million total species, 1 million now face extinction and every group of species is in decline. The current extinction rate is 100 times faster than the natural rate, and it’s increasing. We too often forget that everything is interconnected, and if this extinction continues, it will include humanity.
All is not lost — yet. But we have only about 10 years to turn this climate change around, and doing that should be the foremost concern of humanity. First, that means eliminating the burning of fossil fuels. We have the technology to do that.
Our off-shore wind energy has the potential to produce twice the electricity the country uses, with the Atlantic Coast having the greatest potential.
Solar energy — whether large scale or small — has dropped dramatically over past 10 years and is now cheaper than coal or gas-fired electric production.
It would also help if we adjusted our eating habits by reducing intake of meat and dairy. Cows produce methane (28 times more powerful than CO2) and South America has seen huge swaths of forest (a carbon sink) destroyed in order to graze more cattle for U.S. consumption.
Economists have pointed out that the costs of moving to 100% renewables over the next 10 years (which will produce good jobs and an economic boom) will be dwarfed by the costs of doing nothing as temperatures continue to rise, storms and fires increase and food and drinking water become scarcer.
If we hope to save the planet, the government must step in with the equivalent of a Marshall Plan. But will the greed of the fossil fuel industry — and its minions in Congress, such as my senators, Capito and Manchin —permit this? If not, our planet is lost.
Craig Etchison
Fort Ashby, W.Va.
